Jazz's Mike Conley Out for Game 5 vs. Clippers Because of Hamstring Injury

Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley will miss his fifth straight game because of a hamstring injury.

The team announced that Conley won't play in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.

Each of the first four games in this series has been won by the home team. The Jazz took a 2-0 lead before heading to Los Angeles.

The Clippers have won the last two games by an average of 20 points, but they will have a different look for at least Game 5.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Kawhi Leonard will be out indefinitely with what the Clippers fear is an ACL injury.

Conley controls the pace for the team that finished with the best record in the NBA and posted 16.2 points, 6.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game behind 44.4 percent shooting from the field and 41.2 percent shooting from three-point range.

While the Jazz will miss his presence and ability to shoot from the outside and facilitate for teammates if he is sidelined, they are also accustomed to playing without him.

Look for Donovan Mitchell, Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles to continue taking on the bulk of the ball-handling responsibilities in Conley's absence.

The Jazz will host the Clippers in Game 5 at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday night.