Rockets Rumors: Matthew Hurt Signs 2-Way Contract as Undrafted Free Agent

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets signed free agent Matthew Hurt to a two-way contract on Friday after the former Duke star went undrafted on Thursday night, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 21-year-old power forward will get an opportunity to develop into an NBA product alongside a rebuilding Rockets team featuring Christian Wood and Danuel House in the front court.

Here's a look at how the roster looks with Hurt's addition.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Matthew Hurt

Position: PF

Height: 6'9"

Pro Comparison: T.J. Leaf



Scouting Report: Though Hurt lacks quickness and strength, he's a terrific shot-maker and shooter with a release point that's difficult to contest.

Rockets Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

John Wall, PG: $42.8M (2023)

Eric Gordon, SG: $18.9M (2024)

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Christian Wood, PF: $13.7M (2023)

Jalen Green, SG: $7.5M (projected first-year salary, per RealGM)

D.J. Augustin, PG: $7M (2023)

Avery Bradley, PG: $5.9M (Team option)

Danuel House, SF: $3.7M (2022)

Alperen Sengun, C: $2.7M (projected first-year sa)

Usman Garuba, PF/C:



Kevin Porter Jr., SG: $1.6M (2023)

Jae'Sean Tate, SF: $1.5M (2023)

Kenyon Martin Jr., SF: $1.4M (2024)

Khyri Thomas, SG: $1.3M (2024)

Matthew Hurt, PF:

Free Agents

Kelly Olynyk, PF: UFA

Dante Exum, PG: UFA

DJ Wilson, PF: RFA

Sterling Brown, SG: UFA

David Nwaba, SG: UFA

Cam Reynolds, F: RFA

Cameron Oliver, PF: RFA

Anthony Lamb, SF: RFA

Armoni Brooks, SG: RFA

Hurt had a nondescript freshman season upon joining the Blue Devils in 2019. But, with Vernon Carey Jr., Tre Jones and Cassius Stanley moving on to the NBA, the Minnesota native had to pick up more of the slack offensively and became the team's leading scorer in 2020-21.

Duke as a whole had a year to forget as it finished 13-11 and missed the NCAA tournament. That poor record wasn't through any fault of Hurt, though.

The 6'9" forward averaged 18.3 points and 6.2 rebounds. He also shot 55.6 percent from the floor and 44.4 percent from beyond the arc.

The 21-year-old capped off his sophomore campaign by being named the ACC's Most Improved Player and getting first-team all-conference honors.