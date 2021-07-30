X

    Rockets Rumors: Matthew Hurt Signs 2-Way Contract as Undrafted Free Agent

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 31, 2021
    ATLANTA, GA MARCH 02: Duke forward Matthew Hurt (21) shoots a three point shot during the NCAA basketball game between the Duke Blue Devils and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on March 2nd, 2021 at Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    The Houston Rockets signed free agent Matthew Hurt to a two-way contract on Friday after the former Duke star went undrafted on Thursday night, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

    Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

    All-ACC forward Matthew Hurt has agreed to a two-way deal with the Houston Rockets, sources tell ESPN. Hurt was the conference’s leading scorer at Duke this season.

    The 21-year-old power forward will get an opportunity to develop into an NBA product alongside a rebuilding Rockets team featuring Christian Wood and Danuel House in the front court. 

    Here's a look at how the roster looks with Hurt's addition.   

    Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

    PlayerMatthew Hurt

    Position: PF

    Height6'9"

    Pro Comparison: T.J. Leaf

    Scouting ReportThough Hurt lacks quickness and strength, he's a terrific shot-maker and shooter with a release point that's difficult to contest.

    Rockets Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

    John Wall, PG: $42.8M (2023)

    Eric Gordon, SG: $18.9M (2024)

    Christian Wood, PF: $13.7M (2023)

    Jalen Green, SG: $7.5M (projected first-year salary, per RealGM)

    D.J. Augustin, PG: $7M (2023)

    Avery Bradley, PG: $5.9M (Team option)

    Danuel House, SF: $3.7M (2022)

    Alperen Sengun, C: $2.7M (projected first-year sa)

    Usman Garuba, PF/C: 

    Kevin Porter Jr., SG: $1.6M (2023)

    Jae'Sean Tate, SF: $1.5M (2023)

    Kenyon Martin Jr., SF: $1.4M (2024)

    Khyri Thomas, SG: $1.3M (2024)

    Matthew Hurt, PF:       

    Free Agents

    Kelly Olynyk, PF: UFA

    Dante Exum, PG: UFA

    DJ Wilson, PF: RFA

    Sterling Brown, SG: UFA

    David Nwaba, SG: UFA

    Cam Reynolds, F: RFA

    Cameron Oliver, PF: RFA

    Anthony Lamb, SF: RFA

    Armoni Brooks, SG: RFA

    Hurt had a nondescript freshman season upon joining the Blue Devils in 2019. But, with Vernon Carey Jr., Tre Jones and Cassius Stanley moving on to the NBA, the Minnesota native had to pick up more of the slack offensively and became the team's leading scorer in 2020-21.

    Duke as a whole had a year to forget as it finished 13-11 and missed the NCAA tournament. That poor record wasn't through any fault of Hurt, though.

    The 6'9" forward averaged 18.3 points and 6.2 rebounds. He also shot 55.6 percent from the floor and 44.4 percent from beyond the arc.

    The 21-year-old capped off his sophomore campaign by being named the ACC's Most Improved Player and getting first-team all-conference honors.

