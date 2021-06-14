Fantasy Basketball 2021: Daily Fantasy Lineup Tips for Monday's NBA Playoffs

Fantasy Basketball 2021: Daily Fantasy Lineup Tips for Monday's NBA PlayoffsJune 14, 2021
Game 3 between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers was a three-point shooter's paradise.
Each team knocked down 19 three-point shots in the highest-scoring game of the series to date.
The shooting prowess of Jordan Clarkson, Reggie Jackson, Donovan Mitchell and others makes the second game on Monday's two-game slate more intriguing from a FanDuel daily fantasy basketball perspective.
Most of the players outside of Mitchell come at reasonable salaries and they could be solid complements to the stars on the slate.
Joel Embiid and Kawhi Leonard both have the highest salary at $11,200. It would be hard to place both into a nine-man roster because it would take up a good chunk of salary.
Embiid has been the more consistent player in his semifinal series, and if he continues to control the paint against the Atlanta Hawks, he could be the leading scorer on the slate.
Add as Many 3-Point Shooters from Jazz-Clippers as Possible
Seven players in the Jazz-Clippers Game 3 made four or more three-point shots.
In the series, five players have knocked down 10 or more shots from downtown. That trend is expected to extend into Game 4.
Mitchell might be the first player from either contest chosen for a DFS lineup since he is 17-of-36 from three-point range in the series and comes at a $9,700 salary.
Mitchell has a cheaper salary than Embiid and Leonard and is on the same price as Trae Young, who is only 8-of-24 from deep against the Philadelphia 76ers.
If you start a lineup build with Mitchell, you can surround him with Clarkson, Jackson and Joe Ingles, who all have salaries under $6,000.
Ingles' status could change depending on Mike Conley's status. He has not been ruled out as of Monday morning. If Conley plays for the first time in the series, Ingles' three-point production could be cut into.
Clarkson should be included in your lineup no matter what happens with Conley. He is shooting 50 percent from three-point range and 16 of his 20 made field goals have come from beyond the arc.
Jackson has turned into a solid third scorer behind Leonard and Paul George. He is averaging 18.3 points per game and is shooting 63.2 percent from three-point range against Utah.
A Clarkson-Jackson point guard pairing would take Young and Ben Simmons out of your lineup, but it would also allow you to roster two more high-volume players alongside Mitchell.
Run with Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris
Embiid and Tobias Harris have been Philadelphia's top two scorers throughout the postseason. They have averaged over 20 points per game in the Atlanta series.
Embiid and Harris can both be used in a FanDuel lineup if you call upon the stellar three-point shooters in Monday's Western Conference game.
Embiid has three straight performances of 60 or more FanDuel points, so he is a mandatory start at center. Harris carries the highest salary at power forward at $8,600, and he has consistently been around 40 FanDuel points in the postseason.
The Philadelphia duo may need to pick up some offensive production on Monday with Danny Green out of the starting lineup.
Sixers head coach Doc Rivers could use Matisse Thybulle, Furkan Korkmaz or Shake Milton in the starting five, but none of them are expected to shoot enough to cut into the production of the top-tier players.
If anything, Embiid and Harris could end up taking a few more shots.
You could add Seth Curry to your Sixers stack because he is Philadelphia's third-leading scorer in the series and is the only Sixers player with more than 10 three-point makes.
At $5,500, Curry could provide you some flexibility alongside Embiid and Harris to give you the best chance to finish in a money-winning position.
Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.
Statistics obtained from Basketball Reference.
Eligibility restrictions apply. See fanduel.com for details.