Fantasy Basketball 2021: Daily Fantasy Lineup Tips for Monday's NBA Playoffs

Game 3 between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers was a three-point shooter's paradise.

Each team knocked down 19 three-point shots in the highest-scoring game of the series to date.

The shooting prowess of Jordan Clarkson, Reggie Jackson, Donovan Mitchell and others makes the second game on Monday's two-game slate more intriguing from a FanDuel daily fantasy basketball perspective.

Most of the players outside of Mitchell come at reasonable salaries and they could be solid complements to the stars on the slate.

Joel Embiid and Kawhi Leonard both have the highest salary at $11,200. It would be hard to place both into a nine-man roster because it would take up a good chunk of salary.

Embiid has been the more consistent player in his semifinal series, and if he continues to control the paint against the Atlanta Hawks, he could be the leading scorer on the slate.