WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and More

Credit: WWE.com

On Sunday night, the men and women of the NXT roster took to the ring for this year's TakeOver: In Your House event.

After weeks of back and forth insults, Cameron Grimes and LA Knight fought to see which one was the true high roller of NXT in a Ladder match for the Million Dollar Championship.

The women's division had two matches on the card. Xia Li took on Mercedes Martinez and Raquel Gonzalez defended the NXT Women's Championship against Ember Moon.

Two titles were on the line on one match when Bronson Reed teamed up with MSK to defend their North American and NXT Tag titles against Legado del Fantasma in a Winner Takes All bout.

Lastly, the night was headlined by a five-man match for the NXT Championship. Karrion Kross put the title up for grabs against Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano.

Let's take a look at each match from Sunday's show.