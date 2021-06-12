Fantasy Basketball 2021: Daily Fantasy Picks for Saturday's NBA Playoffs

0 of 2

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers need to win Game 3 against the Utah Jazz on their home floor to be competitive in their Western Conference semifinal series.

The extra motivation to win should draw you to the selection of Kawhi Leonard and/or Paul George for FanDuel's single-game contest Saturday night.

As we saw in the other Western Conference series Friday night, the higher-seeded team in the series could withstand a great outing from the home team's top star to win Game 3.

Rostering Leonard and/or George is not a terrible strategy, but it is one that may leave you without Donovan Mitchell.

The better approach to Saturday's contest could be the pairing of Mitchell with one of the two Los Angeles stars.

A Mitchell-Leonard or Mitchell-George pairing would come at a high salary cost, but it would be worth it based off their series volume, and it would still allow you to find value plays for the other three roster positions.