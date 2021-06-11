Lakers Rumors: Latest on Andre Drummond Rumblings and Upcoming Roster Decisions

0 of 3

The Los Angeles Lakers have only six players under contract for the 2021-22 season, which means the franchise will have some important decisions to make as it constructs its roster during the upcoming offseason.

After a disappointing 2020-21 campaign in which they went 42-30 during the regular season and lost in six games to the Phoenix Suns in the opening round of the playoffs, the Lakers could look for a better supporting cast for LeBron James and Anthony Davis. But their financial situation may make it difficult.

Can the Lakers quickly get back to a championship level after winning the NBA title in 2020? We'll find out soon enough.

Here's some of the latest buzz surrounding Los Angeles' roster decisions as it prepares for the offseason.