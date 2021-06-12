UFC 263 Fight Card: PPV Schedule, Odds, Predictions for Adesanya vs. Vettori 2

0 of 4

The UFC will bring a star-studded card to the Gila River Arena in Scottsdale, Arizona, headlined by a middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori.

The two will be running back a 2018 fight that took place before either fighter really gained the traction they currently enjoy. Adesanya battled to a split-decision win over the Italian Dream and went on to capture the middleweight crown. Vettori hasn't lost a fight since then, claiming five in a row.

It sets up an intriguing main event but not the only five-round fight worth tuning in for.

The flyweight title will also be on the line. Brandon Moreno came close to upsetting Deiveson Figueiredo in a memorable championship fight in December. Now, he'll have the chance to show that performance was no fluke in the rematch.

A welterweight fight that could have title implications between Nate Diaz and Leon Edwards rounds out the trio of five-round fights.

Here's a look at the whole card, odds and the major storylines associated with the biggest fights on the card.