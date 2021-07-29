Jeremiah Robinson-Earl's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison; Thunder's Roster

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Oklahoma City Thunder selected Villanova forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl with the No. 32 pick of the 2021 NBA draft.

This pick originally belonged to the New York Knicks, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Thunder acquired it in exchange for picks 34 and 36.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Position: PF

Height: 6'9"

Pro Comparison: Patrick Patterson



Scouting Report: A fundamentally sound forward, Robinson-Earl could carve out a career with his mid-range shooting, soft hands around the basket, rebounding instincts and basketball IQ.

Thunder Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Kemba Walker, PG: $35.2M (2024)

Josh Giddey, G: $4.84M (2025)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG: $4.2M (2022)

Gabriel Deck, F: $3.7M (2024)

Aleksej Pokusevski, PF: $3M (2024)

Darius Bazley, SF: $2.4M (2023)

Tre Mann, PG: $2.35M (2025)

Ty Jerome, PG: $2.3M (2023)

Theo Maledon, PG: $2M (2024)

Kenrich Williams, SF: $2M (2023)

Isaiah Roby, SF: $1.6M (2023)

Luguentz Dort, SG: $1.3M (2023)

Charlie Brown, Jr.: $860K (2022)

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: (TBD)

Free Agents

Tony Bradley, C: RFA

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, SG: RFA

Deonte Burton, SF: UFA

Jaylen Hoard, F: RFA

Josh Hall, SF: RFA

A 5-star recruit in 2019, Robinson-Earl broke out in the 2020-21 season with averages of 15.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. He averaged 18.5 points per game during the Wildcats' four postseason games, including an appearance in the Sweet 16.

The forward provided Villanova with a much-needed interior presence but also showed he could step out and hit a three-pointer when given the opportunity. It helped him bring home the 2020-21 Big East co-Player of the Year award.

Given where the Thunder are at in their current rebuilding effort, Robinson-Earl is a solid addition who could potentially contribute because of his ability to do many things well.