Ranking the 7 Best Hell in Cell Matches in the Last Decade

Credit: WWE.com

It's been many years since a Hell in a Cell match last had the same magic it once did, largely because of WWE's insistence on keeping it an annual event. The pay-per-view was previously held every October but was moved to the month of June this time around to replace Money in the Bank.

This year's installment will see Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley settle their score inside the structure for the WWE Championship. Roman Reigns will also defend his Universal Championship in a Hell in a Cell match against Rey Mysterio.

Both bouts should be solid, but where they'll rank among other HIAC matches from the last decade remains to be seen.

Needless to say, the first few years of Hell in a Cell produced several instant classics. The Undertaker vs. Mankind will never be forgotten, Triple H vs. Cactus Jack was an absolute war, and Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels may never be topped as being the greatest ever.

To WWE's credit, there has been a handful of top-notch Hell in a Cell matches since it was given its own event in October 2009. Granted, almost none of them have been as brutal or as bloody as their predecessors, but by today's standards, they have certainly stood the test of time.

From personal grudges to hotly contested championship clashes, these are the best bouts held inside The Devil's Playground from the past 10 years.