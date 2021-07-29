X

    Josh Primo's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Spurs Roster

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2021
    Alabama guard Joshua Primo (11) reacts to a play against UCLA in the second half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    The San Antonio Spurs selected Alabama guard Joshua Primo with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft Thursday at Barclays Center in New York City.

    Primo averaged 8.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 threes in 30 games during his only season with the Crimson Tide.

    Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

    PlayerJosh Primo

    Position: SG

    Height6'6"

    Pro ComparisonGary Trent Jr.

    Scouting ReportThe draft's youngest prospect, Primo caught scouts' attention with his shooting for a 6'6" guard, though flashes of off-the-dribble skill suggest there is more scoring and playmaking potential to unlock.

                

               

    Spurs Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

    Derrick White, PG: $17.5M (2025)

    Dejounte Murray, PG: $16M (2024)

    Jakob Poeltl, C: $8.8M (2023)

    Devin Vassell, SF: $4.1M (2024)

    Josh Primo, SG: $3.3M (projected first-year salary, per RealGM)

    Lonnie Walker IV, SG: $3.1M (2022)

    Luka Samanic, PF: $2.8M (2023)

    Keldon Johnson, SF: $2M (2023)

    Drew Eubanks, PF: $1.8M (2023)

    Tre Jones, PG: $1.4M (2023)

    DaQuan Jeffries, SG: $1.4M (2022)

            

    Free Agents

    DeMar DeRozan, SG: UFA

    Rudy Gay, SF: UFA

    Patty Mills, PG: UFA

    Trey Lyles, PF: UFA

    Gorgui Dieng, C: UFA

    Keita Bates-Diop, SF: RFA

    Quinndary Weatherspoon, SG: RFA

               

    While Primo still has work to do in terms of rounding out his skill set, his high-end athleticism combined with impressive natural scoring instincts make him an intriguing addition for the Spurs.

    The 18-year-old Toronto native shot 38.1 percent from beyond the arc at Bama, which gives him a path toward an instant NBA impact as an offensive weapon off the bench, but the guard's best basketball is probably still a handful of years away.

    He should have All-Star potential in his prime.

