Isaiah Todd's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Wizards Roster

Isaiah Todd's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Wizards RosterJuly 30, 2021
The Washington Wizards drafted NBA G League Ignite big Isaiah Todd with the No. 31 overall pick on Thursday.
While the selection was made by the Milwaukee Bucks, it will reportedly be moved to the Wizards via the Indiana Pacers after the Pacers traded for the No. 22 pick, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.
Charania noted the Wizards will also receive Aaron Holiday from Indiana as part of the deal.
Below, we break down his scouting report and new roster as he begins his NBA journey.
Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report
Player: Isaiah Todd
Position: PF
Height: 6'10"
Pro Comparison: Darius Bazley
Scouting Report: Scouts were impressed by Todd's shot-making and defensive versatility. Though a limited creator, his ability to stretch the floor and switch onto wings could earn him a role.
Wizards Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)
Bradley Beal, SG: $35.9M (2023)
Davis Bertans, SF: $16M (2025)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG: $13.04M (2023)*
Kyle Kuzma, PF: $13M (2024)*
Montrezl Harrell, C: $9.72M (2022)*
Thomas Bryant, C: $8.3M (2022)
Rui Hachimura, PF: $4.7M (2023)
Aaron Holiday, PG: $3.98M (2023)
Corey Kispert, G: $2.74M (2025)
Chandler Hutchison, SF: $1.7M (2022)
Daniel Gafford, PF: $1.5M (2023)
Anthony Gill, PF: $1.2M (2022)
Caleb Homesley, SG: $1.1M (2024)
Isaiah Todd, PF
*Will be acquired as part of trade with the Los Angeles Lakers, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Robin Lopez, C: UFA
Ish Smith, PG: UFA
Raul Neto, PG: UFA
Alex Len, C: UFA
Isaac Bonga, SF: RFA
Cassius Winston, PG: RFA
Garrison Mathews, SG: RFA
Todd, 19, averaged 12.3 points and 4.9 rebounds for the Ignite this past season, appearing in 15 games (two starts).
He didn't make the same mark in the G League that some of his teammates did. Jalen Green (17.9 PPG), Jonathan Kuminga (15.8 PPG) and Daishen Nix (8.8 PPG) were the other top prospects on the Ignite this past season.
The Wizards already got Corey Kispert out of Gonzaga in the first round. Todd is a low-risk, high-reward option for the team at this point in the draft.