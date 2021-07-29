Isaiah Todd's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Wizards Roster

Juan Ocampo/Getty Images

The Washington Wizards drafted NBA G League Ignite big Isaiah Todd with the No. 31 overall pick on Thursday.

While the selection was made by the Milwaukee Bucks, it will reportedly be moved to the Wizards via the Indiana Pacers after the Pacers traded for the No. 22 pick, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Charania noted the Wizards will also receive Aaron Holiday from Indiana as part of the deal.

Below, we break down his scouting report and new roster as he begins his NBA journey.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Isaiah Todd

Position: PF

Height: 6'10"

Pro Comparison: Darius Bazley



Scouting Report: Scouts were impressed by Todd's shot-making and defensive versatility. Though a limited creator, his ability to stretch the floor and switch onto wings could earn him a role.

Wizards Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Bradley Beal, SG: $35.9M (2023)

Davis Bertans, SF: $16M (2025)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG: $13.04M (2023)*

Kyle Kuzma, PF: $13M (2024)*

Montrezl Harrell, C: $9.72M (2022)*

Thomas Bryant, C: $8.3M (2022)

Rui Hachimura, PF: $4.7M (2023)

Deni Avdija, SF: $4.6M (2024)

Aaron Holiday, PG: $3.98M (2023)

Corey Kispert, G: $2.74M (2025)

Chandler Hutchison, SF: $1.7M (2022)

Daniel Gafford, PF: $1.5M (2023)

Anthony Gill, PF: $1.2M (2022)

Caleb Homesley, SG: $1.1M (2024)

Isaiah Todd, PF

*Will be acquired as part of trade with the Los Angeles Lakers, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free Agents

Robin Lopez, C: UFA

Ish Smith, PG: UFA

Raul Neto, PG: UFA

Alex Len, C: UFA

Isaac Bonga, SF: RFA

Cassius Winston, PG: RFA

Garrison Mathews, SG: RFA

Todd, 19, averaged 12.3 points and 4.9 rebounds for the Ignite this past season, appearing in 15 games (two starts).

He didn't make the same mark in the G League that some of his teammates did. Jalen Green (17.9 PPG), Jonathan Kuminga (15.8 PPG) and Daishen Nix (8.8 PPG) were the other top prospects on the Ignite this past season.

The Wizards already got Corey Kispert out of Gonzaga in the first round. Todd is a low-risk, high-reward option for the team at this point in the draft.