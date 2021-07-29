Jalen Green's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Rockets Roster

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Jalen Green's path from a top high school prospect to the NBA is complete.

The Houston Rockets selected the combo guard who chose to play in the G League with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 NBA draft on Thursday.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Jalen Green

Position: SG

Height: 6'5"

Pro Comparison: Zach LaVine

Scouting Report: Green's quickness and explosiveness are unmatched, but it's his improved ball-handling for creation and advanced shot-making that fuels All-Star scoring potential.

Rockets Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

John Wall, PG: $42.8M (2023)

Eric Gordon, SG: $18.9M (2024)

Christian Wood, PF: $13.7M (2023)

Jalen Green, SG: $7.275M (2025)

D.J. Augustin, PG: $7M (2023)

Avery Bradley, PG: $5.9M (Team option)

Danuel House, SF: $3.7M (2022)

Kevin Porter Jr., SG: $1.6M (2023)

Jae'Sean Tate, SF: $1.5M (2023)

Kenyon Martin Jr., SF: $1.4M (2024)

Khyri Thomas, SG: $1.3M (2024)

Free Agents

Kelly Olynyk, PF: UFA

Dante Exum, PG: UFA

DJ Wilson, PF: RFA

Sterling Brown, SG: UFA

David Nwaba, SG: UFA

Cam Reynolds, F: RFA

Cameron Oliver, PF: RFA

Anthony Lamb, SF: RFA

Armoni Brooks, SG: RFA

Green first turned heads as a 5-star prospect and the No. 2 overall player in the 2020 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. While a profile like that was sure to generate plenty of interest at the collegiate level, he instead chose to play for the G League Ignite in 2020-21.

He averaged 17.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game as someone who could attack the basket, battle for boards from the wing and hit from the outside (36.5 percent from three-point range).

He will now look to use that skill set to play his way into Houston's rotation during his rookie season, which should happen fairly quickly.

The Rockets were an NBA-worst 17-55 during the 2020-21 campaign and are lacking star power now that James Harden, Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul are all playing elsewhere. Green is someone who can develop into the team's next star if he lives up to his potential.