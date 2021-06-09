Fantasy Basketball 2021: Daily Fantasy Picks for Wednesday's NBA Playoffs

0 of 3

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Wednesday's one-game NBA playoff slate featuring the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns forces a shift in daily fantasy basketball strategy from the typical multi-game schedules we have had for most of the postseason.

The FanDuel single-game contest requires you to pick five players with a combined salary of $60,000. Nikola Jokic and Devin Booker carry the two highest salaries on the slate.

You could opt to use both stars, but that strategy forces you into choosing one or two sleepers to fit within the salary-cap constraints.

Another way to approach the contest is a combination of Jokic and Deandre Ayton, who both thrived in their head-to-head matchup in the paint.

By rostering the two centers, you could add a handful of depth options without dipping below $8,000 in individual salaries.

One or two of Facundo Campazzo, JaMychal Green, Austin Rivers and Cameron Payne should be added to the roster, and the correct combination of the quartet could provide the right support for Jokic and Ayton to push you into money-winning positions.