Ayo Dosunmu's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Bulls Roster

Coming off one of the best years for any player in the history of Illinois men's basketball, Ayo Dosunmu will start his NBA journey with the Chicago Bulls after being selected No. 38 overall in the 2021 draft.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Ayo Dosunmu

Position: PG/SG

Height: 6'5"

Pro Comparison: Delon Wright



Scouting Report: Dosunmu has good size and length for both guard positions, and despite lacking explosiveness or great touch, he's developed into a well-rounded combo who can play-make, pull-up and catch-and-shoot.

Bulls Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Nikola Vucevic, C: $25M (2023)

Zach LaVine, SG: $19.5M (2022)

Thaddeus Young, PF: $14.5M (2022)

Tomas Satoransky, SG: $10M (2022)

Al-Farouq Aminu, PF: $9.7M (2022)

Patrick Williams, SF: $7.3M (2024)

Coby White, PG: $5.6M (2023)

Troy Brown Jr., SF: $3.6M (2022)

Ryan Arcidiacono, PG: $3M (Team option)

Ayo Dosunmu, G: (TBD)

Free Agents

Cristiano Felicio, PF: UFA

Lauri Markkanen, PF: RFA

Daniel Theis, C: UFA

Garrett Temple, SG: UFA

Denzel Valentine, SG: UFA

Javonte Green, SG: RFA

Adam Mokoka, SG: RFA

Devon Dotson, SG: RFA

A three-year starter for the Fighting Illini, Dosunmu shot over 50 percent from the field and made the All-Big Ten team in each of the past two seasons. The 21-year-old set career highs with 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game in 2020-21.

Dosunmu was named Most Outstanding Player of the Big Ten tournament after averaging 19.0 points and 6.3 assists per contest in three games. He led Illinois to the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region of the NCAA tournament.

The Bulls didn't make a pick in the first round due to the Nikola Vucevic trade, so this was their first appearance in the 2021 NBA draft.

Dosunmu is a flawed guard who needs to work on his shooting touch, but at this point in the draft, he's a good gamble for a Bulls team that lacks ballhandlers.