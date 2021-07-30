X

    Charles Bassey's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated 76ers Roster

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2021
    Western Kentucky center Charles Bassey looks to make a pass during an NCAA college basketball game against Louisiana Tech in the quarterfinals of the NIT, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

    The Philadelphia 76ers selected productive center Charles Bassey out of Western Kentucky with the No. 53 pick of the 2021 NBA draft.

             

    Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

    Player: Charles Bassey

    Position: Center

    Height6'10"

    Pro Comparison: Gorgui Dieng

    Scouting ReportA shot-blocking machine, Bassey should also add value as a lob target and post scorer.

            

    76ers Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

    Tobias Harris, SF: $36M (2024)

    Ben Simmons, PG: $35.4M (2025)

    Joel Embiid, C: $29.5M (2023)

    George Hill, PG: $9.6M (2022)

    Seth Curry, SG: $8M (2023)

    Matisse Thybulle, SF: $2.7M (2023)

    Anthony Tolliver, PF: $2.6M (Team option)

    Tyrese Maxey, PG: $2.5M (2024)

    Shake Milton, PG: $1.7M (2023)

    Jaden Springer, G: $1.6M (projected first-year salary, per RealGM)

    Isaiah Joe, SG: $1.4M (2023)

    Paul Reed, PF: $1.3M (2023)

    Filip Petrusev, C (No. 50 overall pick)

    Charles Bassey, C (No. 53 overall pick)

             

    Free Agents

    Danny Green, SG: UFA

    Furkan Korkmaz, SG: UFA

    Mike Scott, PF: UFA

    Dwight Howard, C: UFA

    Gary Clark, PF: RFA

    Rayjon Tucker, SF: RFA

                 

    The Nigerian player entered college as a 5-star recruit and the No. 6 overall player in the 2018 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. A leg injury slowed him down in 2019-20, but he bounced back in 2020-21 with averages of 17.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game.

    Bassey finished with a player efficiency rating of 32.6, second-best in all of college basketball behind only consensus Player of the Year Luka Garza, per Sports Reference.

    He joins a 76ers team that added Tennessee guard Jaden Springer (No. 28) and Mega Basket forward Filip Petrusev (No. 50) in the draft.

