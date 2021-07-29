Cameron Thomas' Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Nets Roster

AJ Mast/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets added one of the top scorers in college basketball last season after using the No. 27 pick of the 2021 NBA draft on LSU shooting guard Cameron Thomas.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Cameron Thomas



Position: SG

Height: 6'4"

Pro Comparison: Eric Gordon



Scouting Report: Thomas led all NCAA freshmen in scoring, and though he needs to tighten his shot selection, his ability to create separation, shot-make and shoot with range could translate to instant offense.

Nets Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

James Harden, SG: $42.8M (2023)

Kevin Durant, SF: $41.1M (2023)

Kyrie Irving, PG: $34.1M (2023)

Joe Harris, SG: $18.8M (2024)

DeAndre Jordan, C: $10.0M (2023)

Cameron Thomas, SG: $1.65M (2025)

Nicolas Claxton, PF: $1.4M (2022)

Alize Johnson, PF: $1.4M (2023)

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, SG: $1.2M (2022)

Free Agents

Spencer Dinwiddie, PG: UFA

Jeff Green, PF: UFA

Tyler Johnson, SG: UFA

Bruce Brown, SG: RFA

Blake Griffin, PF: UFA

Mike James, PG: RFA

Reggie Perry, C: RFA

Chris Chiozza, PG: RFA

Thomas averaged 23.0 points per game as a freshman last season, fourth-most in college basketball and second among Power Five conference players. He stepped up on the biggest stage with 57 total points in two NCAA tournament games for the Tigers.

The former 247Sports 5-star recruit scored at least 16 points in 28 of his 29 games, with the only exception coming when he left a game after four minutes because of an ankle injury.

Prior to the draft, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Nets were dealing Landry Shamet to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Jevon Carter and the 29th pick in the draft.



The trade can't be finalized until Aug. 6 for salary purposes, per ESPN's Bobby Marks.

Shamet served a clear role as a three-point shooter off the bench in Brooklyn. Thomas isn't quite the shooting threat that Shamet was, at least not yet, but he's put in an ideal situation where Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden will take up most of the attention from opposing defenses.