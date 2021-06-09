1 Early Free-Agency Prediction for Every NBA Team

29 of 30

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

If the Utah Jazz are willing to pay the luxury tax, they can keep Mike Conley around.

The Jazz should be ready to foot that bill. They stood atop the league at regular season's end, and they may well be doing the same when the dust settles on these playoffs.

Conley doesn't drive that success on his own, but the Jazz built their system in a way that no one should have to. The spotlight is there when Donovan Mitchell wants it, but the support staff can take over at a moment's notice. Conley was one of five Jazz players to average between 12.1 and 18.4 points per game. That balance is what has the point guard convinced Salt Lake City is the place for him.

"I don't think I can go anywhere else that plays the way we play," Conley told The Athletic's Tony Jones. "... This team is so unique in the way we play. And everyone has bought into what we want to do on both ends of the floor."

Conley doesn't sound like someone who wants to seek out a new home this summer. The Jazz shouldn't give him any reason to consider it. Locking him in at a reasonable rate for the next few seasons will help Utah become a perennial contender.