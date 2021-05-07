Woj: Lonzo Ball, Dennis Schroder Could Be Bulls Targets at PG in Free Agency

Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski believes the Chicago Bulls will be active in free agency this offseason, specifically when it comes to adding a consistent point guard.

During an appearance on ESPN's NBA Countdown ahead of the Bulls hosting the Boston Celtics, Wojnarowski suggested Lonzo Ball of the New Orleans Pelicans and Dennis Schroder of the Los Angeles Lakers as two potential targets.

“Point guard is going to be at a premium for them," Wojarnowski said.

Chicago is expected to enter free agency with nearly $24 million in practical cap space, according to Spotrac, which would allow the team to target a number of players on the market.

The Bulls were rumored to have interest in Ball at the trade deadline this year but did not complete a deal.

In 52 games this year, Ball, 23, is averaging 14.6 points, 5.8 assists and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 41.6 percent from the field. Schroder, 27, is averaging 15.5 points, 5.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 59 contests while shooting 43.8 percent from the floor.

Both would offer backcourt depth alongside Zach LaVine, Coby White and rookie Devon Dotson.

Among other unrestricted free agents, Mike Conley, Kyle Lowry, T.J. McConnell and Patty Mills top the list.

It's unclear what type of contracts the Bulls would be willing to offer Schroder or Ball—or what either player would be willing to accept. Chicago ranks 28th overall with 14.8 turnovers per game and could use a facilitator to help get the likes of LaVine, Nikola Vucevic and Patrick Williams moving better without the ball.

With head coach Billy Donovan, team vice president Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley leading the Bulls' rebuild, there are plenty of directions the club can go as it looks to reopen the team's championship window.