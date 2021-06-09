James Harden Out for Nets vs. Bucks Game 3 Because of Hamstring Injury

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets star James Harden will miss Game 3 of the team's Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Brooklyn Nets.

The 31-year-old was on the floor for one minute of Brooklyn's Game 1 win over the Bucks before making his way back to the locker room. The Nets confirmed he'd be out for the rest of the game and later announced he was dealing with right hamstring tightness.

The 2017-18 MVP's right hamstring dogged him toward the end of the regular season.

Harden more than delivered when he suited up for Brooklyn, averaging 24.6 points, 10.9 assists and 8.5 rebounds over 36 appearances. More importantly, he seemed to fit seamlessly alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, easing fears over whether they could thrive together in the same offense.

One obvious reason for acquiring the nine-time All-Star despite the presence of Durant and Irving was that the Nets would still have two All-NBA talents in the event one of the three went down with an injury. However, the trade made an already top-heavy roster more dependent upon its best players.

As great as Durant and Irving are, Harden's health could derail Brooklyn's quest for a title if it continues to be an issue.