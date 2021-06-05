Fantasy Basketball 2021: Daily Fantasy Tips for Saturday's NBA Playoffs

0 of 3

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The three regular-season meetings between the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks suggest that their Eastern Conference semifinal series will have plenty of points.

Each team eclipsed the 110-point mark in those games, and there is potential for more points in the series since the Nets were not at full strength for any of those contests.

Kevin Durant was the only one of Brooklyn's three superstars who played in every game against the Bucks. Kyrie Irving participated in the two contests played in early May. James Harden started the January 18 contest in Brooklyn.

With Harden and Irving in the lineup, the Nets cruised past the Boston Celtics in the first round. Each star had a high usage rate that made him an ideal daily fantasy basketball player.

In FanDuel's single-game contest for Saturday's Game 1, Harden, Durant, Irving and Giannis Antetokounmpo have salaries of $13,500 or higher.

With $60,000 available for five positions, you need to find the right combination of the four stars to get the best out of your lineup with role players chipping in as well.