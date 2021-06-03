Fantasy Basketball 2021: Daily Fantasy Tips for Thursday's NBA Playoffs

0 of 2

Steve Dykes/Associated Press

If you rostered Damian Lillard in FanDuel daily fantasy contests on Tuesday, you likely were in the money-winning positions, or close to them.

On Thursday, Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers face elimination against the Denver Nuggets in the first of two Western Conference Game 6s.

With only two games on the slate, the roster percentage for Lillard and other stars should be high, so you have to find the right supporting players to add alongside them.

Since Lillard is averaging 35.6 points per game, he should have the highest roster percentage. Very few arguments can be made against rostering the Portland guard unless you want to have a true contrarian lineup.

The best value plays should come from the nightcap between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns.

Cameron Payne and Jae Crowder played well in Game 5, and Kyle Kuzma could be used as a low-salary play if he contributes points off the bench again, or if the Lakers are stuck in another blowout.