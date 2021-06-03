2021 NBA Playoffs MVP Rankings: Luka Doncic Is Stealing the Show Early

1 of 6

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

We have to dock Kawhi Leonard a figurative point or two for the way his Los Angeles Clippers stumbled out of the gates against Dallas. His individual work in Games 1 and 2 was stellar, with averages of 33.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.0 steals. But Leonard didn't spend much time guarding Doncic, and he didn't exactly draw out the best from his teammates in the intensity and effort departments.

It's generally out of bounds to pin the failures of supporting players on a star, but when the entire narrative surrounding the Clippers is about a lack of leadership and chemistry, well...it's closer to fair game than usual.

As L.A. righted the ship in Games 3 and 4, Leonard continued his hyper-productive play. Through Game 4, he owned averages of 33.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists on a patently obscene 74.1 true shooting percentage.

With a better showing in Wednesday's 105-100 loss to Dallas, which put L.A. nose to nose with elimination, Leonard would have cracked the top five. Twenty points on 19 shots just doesn't cut it in a game that meaningful.

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

It's a testament to LeBron James' greatness that his playoff averages of 22.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists (at age 36!) register as a disappointment. He's the only player in league history to post those playoff averages this late in his career, and yet he's spoiled us so rotten that we react with frustration when he doesn't just bulldoze his way to 10 layups a game like he did a half-decade ago.

James is the only rotation player on the Los Angeles Lakers with a positive on-court net rating, and when he rests...things get ugly in a hurry. The Lakers have been smashed by 31.0 points per 100 possessions without LeBron on the floor.

If Anthony Davis remains sidelined or is compromised upon his return, James almost certainly won't have enough support to avoid elimination. But the numbers show there's no denying his value.

Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks

The Miami Heat went down easy in a 4-0 sweep, and Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday averaged "just" 15.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists on uninspiring efficiency in that brief first-round series. But nobody in this postseason tops his plus-98 plus/minus.

With a sample this small, the risk of confusing correlation with causation is through the roof. Let's at least agree that an inordinate number of good things happened for the Bucks when their defensive dynamo was on the court against the Heat.