Ranking Top Head Coaching Candidates for the Boston Celtics

0 of 5

Corey Sipkin/Associated Press

The NBA world was hit with some surprising news Wednesday morning when ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania began reporting on the possible departure of Danny Ainge from the Boston Celtics.

Within hours, Ainge, who has been an executive with Boston since 2003, was officially out. And Brad Stevens, the Celtics coach since 2013, was promoted to the front office.

"Danny Ainge announced today that he is retiring from his role as President of Basketball Operations," the organization tweeted. "Brad Stevens has been promoted to the team's President of Basketball Operations."

With little to no forewarning of the massive shakeup, the list of potential candidates to replace Stevens will take some time to come together, but a few names have already emerged. And, according to Wojnarowski, Stevens will be involved in the search to find his successor.

"I'm excited for Brad," Ainge said of the move. "He was born for this."

If his track record as a coach is any indication, Ainge may be onto something there. For now, one of the most storied organizations in the history of sports is in a somewhat unfamiliar position of uncertainty.

Again, we'll surely learn more in the coming days and weeks, but there are already some possibilities floating around who might be tasked with taking Boston back to the top.