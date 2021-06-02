Seahawks' Position Battles to Watch Ahead of 2021 NFL Season

0 of 3

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks did not make any significant upgrades at cornerback through free agency and the 2021 NFL draft. If anything, they added competition for a collection of players hoping to take over Shaquill Griffin's starting spot.

The Seahawks have 18 defensive backs on their roster, and only two of them are surefire guarantees to start 16 games when healthy. Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs are two of the first names written on the depth chart at safety.

For Seattle to have a more complete defensive backfield, it needs some of the corners to step up in training camp and preseason to take a firm hold of the starting spots ahead of Week 1.

The Seahawks have a few offensive positional battles that will be intriguing to watch, too. They need one of their young receivers to step up behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, while competition should be fierce at tight end between a few players.