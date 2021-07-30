J.A. Happ Traded to Cardinals from Twins for Evan Sisk, John Gant

Jim Mone/Associated Press

J.A. Happ's brief stint with the Minnesota Twins has ended with a trade to the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.

The Cardinals confirmed the deal, noting the Twins will receive pitchers Evan Sisk and John Gant for the former All-Star. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com first reported the trade and return.

The Twins signed Happ to a one-year contract in January after the left-hander spent the previous two-plus years with the New York Yankees. It seemed like a good low-risk investment for a team in need of pitching depth. He was coming off a solid 2020 season with a 3.47 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in nine starts.

Happ got off to a fantastic start in Minnesota with a 1.96 ERA through four outings in April. Things quickly turned for him when the calendar flipped to May, though. For the season, he's gone 5-6 with a 6.77 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 77 strikeouts in 98.1 innings.

The Twins have been one of the biggest disappointments in Major League Baseball, as their 43-60 record ranks last in the American League Central.

With Happ only signed for this year, it made sense for the Twins to move on from the 38-year-old. In return, they get Gant, who has a 3.42 ERA in 14 starts, along with Sisk, who was in Double-A Springfield before the trade.

The Cardinals can continue to use Happ as a starter, especially against opponents with heavy left-handed lineups. He could also be shifted to the bullpen as a multi-inning reliever in certain situations.