Steelers' Position Battles to Watch Ahead of 2021 NFL Season

Steelers' Position Battles to Watch Ahead of 2021 NFL SeasonJune 2, 2021
The Pittsburgh Steelers are among the most intriguing teams in 2021.
In 2020, they had such a hot start followed by an epic collapse that it's hard to tell what they will look like in 2021. After starting 11-0, the Steelers fell down the stretch, losing five of their last six games.
General manager Kevin Colbert and Mike Tomlin have navigated an uncertain offseason by bringing back several key players while still undergoing some unavoidable losses. Ben Roethlisberger is back after restructuring his contract, JuJu Smith-Schuster is back on a one-year deal and Najee Harris enters the fold as the team's top draft pick and presumed feature back.
There were losses too. Maurkice Pouncey and Vance McDonald retired, Alejandro Villanueva, Bud Dupree, Matt Feiler, Steven Nelson and Mike Hilton are not on the team anymore.
The result is a roster that is still solid in several places but has some positions that will need to be sorted out in camp. Here's a look at some of the key battles that will take place once the team's summer work really gets going.
Center
Replacing Maurkice Pouncey won't be easy. The veteran center has anchored the Steelers line for nine of the last 10 seasons (he only played in one game in his third season). His play slipped in 2020, earning a 60.5 grade from Pro Football Focus, but his leadership and communication up front will be missed.
The Steelers have given themselves two directions to go in pursuit of a starting center. Despite a limited budget, they may have found their starter in veteran B.J. Finney. He was a strong rotational lineman for the Steelers in his first four seasons, playing well enough to earn a two-year, $8 million deal from Seattle.
His play there didn't live up to expectations, and he was traded to Cincinnati before ultimately winding back up on the market. Returning to Pittsburgh, he could find his way again.
If he does win the job, it will be for the short term. The long-term answer is likely to come from the draft class. The Steelers took Kendrick Green out of Illinois in the third round. He played both guard and center in college but figures to be snapping in the NFL.
Former NFL scout and Steelers Nation Radio host Matt Williamson had this to say about Green's skill set:
"His explosion off the ball is the first thing you notice on tape when studying him on the field. He is also very agile and does a great job in space blocking smaller targets. He has technique work to do in protection, but Green is already an accomplished run blocker with great physical traits."
If Green can figure out the mental side of playing center quickly, he provides a lot more upside than Finney.
Inside Linebacker
Pittsburgh's defense had talent all over the field last year, but losing Devin Bush was a major blow.
It wasn't all bad, though. The coaching staff got an opportunity to see what they had in Robert Spillane, who expanded his role beyond special teams and played well. Vince Williams provided steady play as well, while Avery Williamson came in at the trade deadline and gave them another option.
Williamson is gone, but the Steelers spent a fourth-round pick on Buddy Johnson from Texas A&M. With Bush back in the lineup, it essentially sets up a three-way competition for the other inside linebacker position beside Bush in the Steelers' base 3-4 alignments.
Williams will be the favorite here. He's spent the most time in Pittsburgh, but Spillane shouldn't be discounted. He excelled in coverage last season, giving up a 53.3 completion percentage when targeted and scoring a pick-six while registering two sacks.
At the very least, that's good enough to ensure that he gets some work on passing downs.
Johnson could surprise as well. He was a three-year starter in the SEC at A&M. He shows great instincts on tape, and while his athleticism doesn't jump off the page, he's the type of smart, fundamental player that usually finds success in Pittsburgh.
Cornerback
If the Steelers are to repeat as the best passing defense in the league, they will have to do so with a retooled group of corners. Mike Hilton and Steven Nelson accounted for 1,370 snaps last season.
Some things are a given. Joe Haden will man one of the outside spots. Cameron Sutton will be on the field in some capacity. They gave him a two-year, $9 million deal in a tight financial offseason, demonstrating their faith in his ability.
Sutton can play both inside and outside cornerback spots, so it's likely they have him on the outside when there are two corners on the field and shift him inside in nickel and dime personnel packages.
What isn't decided is who will work as the team's third corner. Justin Layne played sparingly last season but enters his third season as a third-round pick. Time is running out for him to prove what he can do on his rookie contract.
James Pierre made the team as an undrafted free agent last season and contributed almost exclusively on special teams. They once again went the UFA route to find competition at the position in Shakur Brown and Mark Gilbert.
Arthur Maulet will also be given a shot after signing a one-year deal in May.