Steelers' Position Battles to Watch Ahead of 2021 NFL Season

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers are among the most intriguing teams in 2021.

In 2020, they had such a hot start followed by an epic collapse that it's hard to tell what they will look like in 2021. After starting 11-0, the Steelers fell down the stretch, losing five of their last six games.

General manager Kevin Colbert and Mike Tomlin have navigated an uncertain offseason by bringing back several key players while still undergoing some unavoidable losses. Ben Roethlisberger is back after restructuring his contract, JuJu Smith-Schuster is back on a one-year deal and Najee Harris enters the fold as the team's top draft pick and presumed feature back.

There were losses too. Maurkice Pouncey and Vance McDonald retired, Alejandro Villanueva, Bud Dupree, Matt Feiler, Steven Nelson and Mike Hilton are not on the team anymore.

The result is a roster that is still solid in several places but has some positions that will need to be sorted out in camp. Here's a look at some of the key battles that will take place once the team's summer work really gets going.