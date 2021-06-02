The 1 Player Holding Back Every NBA Playoff Team

0 of 14

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Among the 14 teams still competing in the NBA playoffs, it's become easy to see who's carrying their franchises and who's dragging them down.

While superstars like LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Damian Lillard and others have all stepped up to lead their squads, there have been plenty of guys on the other end of the spectrum.

Whether they've had poor shooting performances, gotten torched on defense or failed to put up adequate scoring numbers, the following 14 guys—one per team—need to step it up for their teams to stay alive.