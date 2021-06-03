Best and Worst Landing Spots for Every Projected 2021 NBA Lottery Pick

1 of 14

Jerry Larson/Associated Press

Best landing spot: Oklahoma City Thunder

Cade Cunningham appears ready for a featured workload, and he'd get it in Oklahoma City for a franchise loaded with draft picks and young players.

Still, defenses couldn't load up on Cunningham alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. They'd form one of the league's bigger, most versatile backcourts, with Luguentz Dort playing the Marcus Smart-like role from either wing spot.

Throw in Aleksej Pokusevski, whose potential could make him one of the league's most unique players, plus all the picks Oklahoma City has at its disposal for drafting or trading, and Oklahoma City should offer Cunningham an attractive mix of freedom, support and assets to rebuild.

Worst landing spot: Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers need Cunningham, but does he want Cleveland?

The roster already has high-usage ball-handlers in Darius Garland and Collin Sexton. Cunningham would naturally be forced into more spot-up possessions, playing away from his strengths as an advanced creator, scorer and playmaker.

He'd either have to push Garland into a sixth-man role or play the wing and move Isaac Okoro to power forward. Regardless, even with Cunningham, the Cavaliers' ceiling appears capped unless the team makes a surprise trade or free-agent signing.

Cleveland isn't owed any future first-rounders, and it's tough to feel confident in what kind of return the team would get in a Garland or Sexton deal.