2021 NBA Mock Draft: Who Lands No. 1 Pick in Lottery Simulation?

21. New York Knicks (via Mavericks): Ziaire Williams (Stanford, SF, Freshman)

Williams' stock is all over the place, but one team figures to look past 20 games of inefficiency for long-term potential tied his ball skills, shooting stroke and defensive tools.

22. Los Angeles Lakers: Isaiah Jackson (Kentucky, PF/C, Freshman)

Scouts see a high floor tied to Jackson's athleticism and motor for finishing and shot-blocking. But he'll have a chance to rise further during workouts by showing off more shooting touch than he did at Kentucky.

23. Houston Rockets (via Blazers): Jaden Springer (Tennessee, PG/SG, Freshman)

Springer's game doesn't scream upside, but his versatility should create an easy fit. Capable of playing on and off the ball and guarding both backcourt positions, the 18-year-old combo flashed passing IQ, three-point shooting accuracy and solid defensive technique.

24. Houston Rockets (via Bucks): Josh Christopher (Arizona State, SG/SF, Freshman)

Injuries and losses clouded Christopher's season, but the flashes of explosiveness, creation and shot-making still point to scoring potential. He doesn't come off as NBA-ready, but the Rockets will use next season to develop their prospects and let them play through mistakes.

25. Los Angeles Clippers: Sharife Cooper (Auburn, PG, Freshman)

Bigs and shooters will enjoy playing with Cooper, who will get them open looks off transition and penetration. His elusiveness and passing are sure to translate to playmaking, despite questions about his physical tools and jumper for scoring and defense.

26. Denver Nuggets: Aaron Henry (Michigan State, SF, Junior)

Teams could use Henry as a rookie for his wing defense along with his offensive versatility to slash, play-make, operate out of the post and make rhythm jumpers. Offensive improvement over the final two months helped strengthen his first-round case.

27. Brooklyn Nets: Josh Primo (Alabama, SG, Freshman)

Slotting Primo in the first round means anticipating a predraft rise after he averaged just 8.1 points. Scouts have shown an interest in the draft's youngest prospect, a 6'6" guard who shot 38.1 percent from three and could offer more scoring and playmaking potential than he was given the freedom to showcase at Alabama.

28. Philadelphia 76ers: Chris Duarte (Oregon, SG, Senior)

Turning 24 years before the draft, Duarte could be ready for rookie minutes with his three-point shooting. But he also demonstrated enough advanced creation and shot-making skills for teams to expect a more threatening three-level scorer.

29. Phoenix Suns: Ayo Dosunmu (Illinois, PG/SG, Junior)

Veteran teams could see an immediate rotational guard in Dosunmu, whose creation, shooting and passing skills have improved each season. For a 6'5" ball-handler, he should be a useful pick-and-roll ball-handler and perimeter defender.

30. Utah Jazz: Roko Prkacin (Cibona, PF, 2002)

Still 18 years old until November, Prkacin had productive seasons in the Croatian and Adriatic Leagues with a skill set suited for the NBA. At 6'9", he's a fit at the power forward position for his shooting range, ability to handle and defensive mobility.