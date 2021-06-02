Dolphins' Position Battles to Watch Ahead of 2021 NFL Season

1 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Dolphins offensive line is young and therefore has a lot of room to grow. The unit finished 28th in Pro Football Focus' final rankings last season.

That shouldn't come as a shock. Miami's primary mode of finding starters was in the draft. It started three rookies up front, and it can be hard for the big men to have success in their first season.

The good news is there are no rookies who will simply start by default, as evidenced by second-round pick Liam Eichenberg's situation. The Notre Dame product enters the roster as someone who could compete for multiple starting spots, but the Dolphins aren't forced to play him anywhere.

"He's got versatility to play left (tackle), right, guard; so like always, we're always looking to play the best five so he's got to earn his role on this team,” head coach Brian Flores said, per the team's website.

Austin Jackson, who was selected in the first round last year, figures to be the left tackle. The right tackle position battle will come down to Eichenberg, Robert Hunt and Jesse Davis.

Hunt played the position last year but could also be kicked inside to guard. It would seem likely whoever the Dolphins don't go with on the outside will inhabit the right guard spot.

Then there's Davis. At 29 years old, he's probably tapped out from a developmental standpoint. He finished 57th out of 79 tackles graded by PFF last season. If he beats out Eichenberg for the job, it could be an indication he is going to take longer to develop than anticipated.