Fantasy Basketball 2021: Daily Fantasy Tips for Tuesday's NBA Playoffs

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Durant and Tatum added to their 40-point playoff totals in Game 4. The Nets star led all scorers with 42 points, while the Celtics man was two points behind him.

Irving was a point shy of the 40-point club, and Harden managed just 23 points but made up for that with 18 assists.

The high usage rate for all four players is expected to continue into Game 5 on Tuesday, so it makes sense to select at least two of these stars for your lineup.

Due to salary restrictions in FanDuel contests, it is hard to place three or four of the stars together without punting on one or two positions.

Durant, Harden and Tatum all carry salaries of $10,000 or higher with Harden the most expensive player on the slate at $11,100.

Irving sits at $9,600 as the second-best point guard on the slate behind Damian Lillard, so he is the likely choice to partner one of the other three stars from Tuesday's Eastern Conference game.

The 29-year-old came alive in Game 4 with 39 points and six three-pointers. He is now averaging 24.8 points per game in the series and has attempted the second most three-point shots on the Nets roster behind Joe Harris.

If you build in a handful of players listed around $5,000, you could pull off the addition of Devin Booker to either an Irving-Tatum or Irving-Durant combination.

You may not be able to afford a third marquee player if you combine Irving with Harden, but there is plenty of value available if you go that route.