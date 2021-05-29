Fantasy Basketball 2021: Daily Fantasy Advice for Saturday's NBA Playoffs

1 of 3

Morry Gash/Associated Press

When the first-round schedule was cemented, the matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat quickly emerged as one of the most intriguing.

It was a rematch from last season, when the eventual Eastern Conference champion Heat first flexed their muscle by ousting the then-top-seeded Bucks. It was also perhaps the motivation for Milwaukee's offseason investment in Jrue Holiday, who has dazzled during his first playoff run in the Bucks' Big Three with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton.

Three games into the series, though, it's been a complete flop—in real-world terms and in the fantasy realm. The Bucks have built a 3-0 lead without breaking much of a sweat since their overtime win in Game 1. The last two triumphs have been so thoroughly dominant that no one has had the floor time to put together a bananas fantasy line. Antetokounmpo is the high scorer in this series at just 24.7 points per game; Dragic is pacing Miami with a meager 17.0.

The Heat's offense looks broken (worst offensive rating by a mile). The Bucks' has been solid, but other than maybe Holiday's (16.7 points, 10.0 assists and 7.0 rebounds), no one's numbers are otherworldly.

It seems like Saturday's elimination game will go one of two ways. Either Miami will fold and Milwaukee can engage cruise-control to the finish line, or the Heat will turn it into a gritty, grind-it-out affair. Both would be bad news for invested fantasy managers, so it's best to just avoid this game altogether.