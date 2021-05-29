Biggest Surprises and Disappointments 1 Week into NBA Playoffs

5 of 7

Morry Gash/Associated Press

You didn't have to be a rocket scientist to see the Miami Heat's road to falling at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks this time around. They didn't have to guard Jrue Holiday last year, their primary Giannis Antetokounmpo defender left in free agency (Jae Crowder), and the offense was miles from stable for most of the regular season, with the exception of a strong closing kick.

What's actually transpired for the Heat verges on unimaginable. They trail the Bucks 3-0, the equivalent of a playoff death sentence. The expectation has gone from them probably making Milwaukee work for it to potentially, if not likely, getting swept.

The manner by which Miami has arrived here is partially predictable. Tyler Herro's struggles are nothing new for anyone who tuned in during the regular season. Goran Dragic has not been the same since he suffered that left ankle injury in the 2020 NBA Finals and dealt with various injuries this year. The Heat have been searching for answers at the 4 spot all season and don't have anyone who currently comes close to matching the defensive portability and (admittedly unsustainable) shot-making of Crowder.

Less predictable, and more unsettling, are the performances from their two superstars.

Jimmy Butler's increased three-point volume has not diversified the offense. He is shooting 30.6 percent from behind the rainbow and 30.8 percent inside the arc. His free-throw volume has been slashed, and he is shooting just 42.9 percent at the basket (6-of-14), down from 67.4 percent during the regular season.

Bam Adebayo looks even more out of sorts. His attack mode continues to come and go, and he has not generated the same number of quality opportunities. Just 27.5 percent of his looks are coming at the basket, a far cry from his 41.9 percent share in the regular season. He is 1-of-7 (16.7 percent) on twos outside the paint and 10-of-29 overall (34.5 percent) on twos outside the restricted area.

Miami is now free to start planning for next year. What that entails is complicated. The Heat have two tent-pole stars in Butler and Adebayo, plus a path to more than $20 million of cap space while carrying restricted-free-agent holds for Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson. But this isn't the summer to have spending power.

If they don't bag Kyle Lowry or Kawhi Leonard—both of whom may require the Heat to chisel out more cap space—they'll be left with virtually no splashy avenues. They could use team options on Dragic and Andre Iguodala as salary ballast for a trade headlined by Herro, but a down sophomore campaign from the former likely caps his outbound value.

It's hard to envision a more bitter ending for the Heat. They entered last offseason as darling contenders, real and actual Finals finalists, with a world of flexibility coming their way in 2021. They are now heading into this summer with a roster overrun by one-way players beyond their stars, and wiggle room they can't use as intended.