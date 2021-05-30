Top 5 Offseason Moves for Miami Heat After Playoff Elimination

1 of 5

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Heat are always up for a whale hunt, and while they're often in the discussion for top talents, they really need to land one this summer to capitalize on 31-year-old Jimmy Butler's championship window.

No one needs to relay this information to Riley. Last season, when his team coming off a Finals trip, the decision-maker said, "If there's a next thing that presents itself that can really take us to another level talent-wise, I'm open to it," per The Athletic's Manny Navarro.

Miami needs an impact addition, and it might have the resources to get one. The Heat could open roughly $28 million in cap space, and they still have enough young talent to perhaps trade their way to a disgruntled star.

This offense, which sank from seventh to 18th in efficiency, is begging for a big-time upgrade. The Heat should aim as high as humanly possible, hoping to bring in a player who could share offensive control with Butler or even move the swingman into a super-sidekick role.

Where can Miami find that type of talent? Great question, and one that isn't clearly answered. But there are obvious places to look, starting with Kawhi Leonard, who has a "pretty damn good" relationship with Butler according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith and might be open to a scenery change if the Los Angeles Clippers are prematurely ousted from the playoffs.

Bradley Beal still makes all kinds of sense for this roster—and, to be fair, most others—should the Washington Wizards decide they are ready to rebuild. Kyle Lowry leads the next tier and might be the most obtainable since he was reportedly open to a deadline deal to Miami "because of his close friendship with Jimmy Butler," per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor.

Opportunities for a substantial upgrade are out there. The Heat could have trouble rejoining the championship race without one.