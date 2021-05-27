Fantasy Basketball 2021: Daily Fantasy Advice for Thursday's NBA Playoffs

1 of 3

Joe Mahoney/Associated Press

Lillard should be worth every cent of the $10,500 salary you pay to roster him in Thursday's main slate contest on FanDuel.

The Portland guard was lights out in the first half of Game 2, and if the pace did not slow down with so many fouls, he could have made a legitimate run at 50 points.

Forty-two of Lillard's 76 series points have come from three-point range. Lillard's total from downtown matches the overall point total of McCollum, who is Portland's second-leading scorer in the series.

When Portland and Denver met in the 2019 second round, Lillard began his home schedule with 28 points in Game 3. That total would have been higher if he made more three-point shots. He was 2-for-9 in Game 3.

That is the most recent example we have of what Lillard is capable of in a Game 3 on his home court. If he hits more than two three-point shots, he should easily go over 30 points.

In his last nine playoff games versus Denver, Lillard attempted at least seven three-point shots in every game. He is 14-for-28 through the first two contests of the 2021 first-round series.

Since Lillard is going to take a high volume of shots, it makes sense to use him as the lineup anchor. After you select him, you can add another superstar and a handful of role players, and that should put you in the top positions.