Reacting to B/R Wrestling Community's Takes on Ultimate Warrior, Raw, AEW, More

Reacting to B/R Wrestling Community's Takes on Ultimate Warrior, Raw, AEW, MoreMay 27, 2021
Welcome to the Bleacher Report WWE and All Elite Wrestling mailbag.
The B/R community has always been outspoken, especially when it comes to opinions on pro wrestling and its biggest stars.
We will answer your questions and react to your hot takes about WWE, AEW and the world of pro wrestling.
A wide variety of questions about everything from specific Superstars to broader topics have been submitted. Check out what was on the minds of the B/R community this week.
The Ultimate Warrior or Ultimate Waste?
"With both A&E Biography and Dark Side of the Ring focusing on Ultimate Warrior this week, did WWE waste his championship run?" (@DantheMan82)
While Warrior's WWE title run wasn't as memorable as other reigns from some of his contemporaries, I wouldn't necessarily call it a waste.
He had some decent matches with guys like Rick Rude, Mr. Perfect and Haku, who all should have held the WWE title at some point but never did.
While Hulk Hogan was the guy WWE built entire events around, Warrior was the guy they used to test other Superstars who were trying to win their first WWE title. That's not a bad role to have.
At the time, The Ultimate Warrior was as over as it gets. You couldn't walk through a store without seeing his face plastered on at least a few products. Unfortunately, several factors led to his run being less stellar than it could have been based on his potential.
Is WWE vs. WCW Replaying with WWE vs. AEW?
"Does it not seem like history is repeating itself? Even down to Y2J and Big Show jumping ship? Is WWE now the bloated WCW and AEW is about to take them down?" (@VanCity12s)
While the parallels are interesting with Chris Jericho and Big Show, a lot more needs to happen before we can say WWE is heading toward the same fate as WCW.
For one thing, WWE is much more financially stable and structurally organized. By most accounts, WCW was like a ship without a captain sometimes and a ship with two captains at other times. Neither situation is good for anyone. WWE is also its own entity, while WCW was owned by a larger parent company.
As far as talent jumping ship goes, we would need to see some of WWE's top stars leave while they are still hot before any comparisons to a failing WCW become applicable.
If WWE were to lose Superstars such as Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair to AEW, things would start to look dire for Vince McMahon and company.
Is It Time for the 24/7 Title to Be Retired?
"Drop the 24/7 title and bring back the Hardcore or TV Championship." (@StephAndBecks2)
"WWE needs to drop the 24/7 joke title and bring back the television title." (@CrossBones81)
I agree with both of these comments when it comes to the 24/7 title needing to go, but that does not necessarily mean WWE management would treat another championship any better.
It all comes down to booking. If WWE had tried to make the 24/7 Championship more than just a comedic prop, it might have become something special.
Weekly title defenses instead of the 24/7 rule, respectable challengers and pay-per-view bouts would have helped make the title feel like a real accolade, but WWE never intended to make it into anything close to what the TV title meant in WCW.
R-Truth is an incredible talent who deserves every bit of credit for making the 24/7 title scene entertaining. He single-handedly made it a belt people looked forward to seeing for a while, but that time is over.
Getting rid of the belt is a good start, but replacing it with something else won't fix anything. WWE needs to focus on all of the other belts it has floating around before it tries to make another one feel important.
Will the WWE Universe Be Chanting for AEW?
"With the way Raw is currently, how many episodes with fans will it take before we hear AEW chants?" (@nindaddy)
When Raw and WWE return to the road, I imagine we'll see an improvement in the quality of the show and the attitudes of fans.
The live crowd is such a big part of the experience that not having it for over a year has changed the way we watch and critique the show. When you see a real crowd become invested in what is happening, it's easier to think that segment is good rather than when WWE uses fake crowd noise.
However, the WWE Universe is known to show its displeasure through chants, so there is a high probability that we hear AEW chants within a couple of months. It may even happen sooner.
My hope is that WWE puts a serious effort into making the product better when it goes back on the road. Everybody will be in better spirits when the fans are back and that should be reflected in the product.
Unfortunately, the past year has also revealed a sharp divide among fans. We have started to see a lot of people become AEW or WWE loyalists. A large percentage of fans watch both companies, but most people prefer one or the other.
For a little while, the WWE loyalists will be the ones buying tickets for Raw and SmackDown. That should hold the AEW chants back for a bit.
Quick Takes
"Marko Stunt and Luchasaurus are holding Jungle Boy back. If he wants to be champion, he needs to leave them." (@AcesAnd8s)
If a wrestler is going to get that push to a title, their talent is the only thing that matters. Who they associate with won't be an issue if the fans demand someone gets a push.
"Here's a take: If you want to get over with the Internet Wrestling Community, all you have to do is get released from WWE." (@joncobo)
Velveteen Dream and Drake Wuertz would disagree. I don't see any asking for them to show up in AEW, New Japan Pro-Wrestling or Impact, and that is probably for the best.
"WWE has all of the pieces to be good. It just needs to rearrange them in the right order." (@CMan9158)
This is the most accurate statement I have read in weeks. WWE's roster is arguably the best in the world right now. Management just needs to figure out how to use everyone in the best way. Unfortunately, that's harder than it sounds.
"Xavier Woods for the U.S. title." (@abdulrahim1)
Abdul shares the thoughts of many WWE fans. Woods is an incredibly gifted performer who has never been able to pursue a singles run of his own in WWE. It's time management gives him a shot.
"Let Bray Wyatt do his thing." (@captrich23)
Well, Vince? You heard the Captain. All we want is for Wyatt to be taken seriously.