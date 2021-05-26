Seahawks Players with Most to Prove Ahead of 2021 Season

0 of 3

The Seattle Seahawks added more protection for Russell Wilson in the offseason with the trade for Gabe Jackson, but there could still be some worries about the play of the offensive line going into the 2021 season.

Duane Brown, Brandon Shell and Jackson form a solid core around him, but there are still two pieces on the interior that were responsible for Wilson's high sack totals of the last two seasons.

For Seattle to be competitive in what is expected to be a loaded NFC West, each member of the offensive line needs to improve on his performance from 2020.

If the Seahawks fail to keep Wilson upright again, it could result in a frustrating season on that side of the ball.

Seattle has one of the best defensive quarterbacks in the NFL in safety Jamal Adams, but like Wilson, it needed to surround him with better players this offseason.

The Seahawks brought in a few cornerbacks through the 2021 NFL draft and free agency to deal with the loss of Shaquill Griffin to Jacksonville.

If those players do not step up around Adams, the safety's play-making ability may be negated by long plays on the outside from Seattle's opponents.