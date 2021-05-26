Saints Players with Most to Prove Ahead of 2021 Season

0 of 3

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

When the New Orleans Saints drafted Marcus Davenport in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft, they expected him to be a cornerstone of the defense for quite some time.

As he enters his fourth season, Davenport still has to prove that he was worth the high selection. He has 12 sacks in 37 career games.

With a new first-round pick on the defensive line in Payton Turner and Tanoh Kpassagnon added in free agency, Davenport's snap count could come under pressure if he does not perform and the new additions thrive in the New Orleans system.

On the opposite side of the ball, New Orleans' young wide outs have plenty to prove following the offseason departure of Emmanuel Sanders.

Michael Thomas is entrenched as the No. 1 wide receiver on the depth chart, but there is little proven depth behind him at the moment.

With a new starting quarterback coming in, the Saints could be in a bit of trouble if none of the young wide receivers thrive while taking a step up in production.