2021 NBA Free Agents Who Would Be Foolish to Change Teams

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Over a dozen years with the Memphis Grizzlies, Mike Conley made himself synonymous with the franchise. So, when he struggled mightily at the start of his Salt Lake City tenure, it seemed fair to wonder if he could be the same player outside of the grit 'n' grind capital of the world.

Then, his second season with the Jazz happened, and he is suddenly Mike Conley again. Scratch that—now he's All-Star Mike Conley, an indispensable piece of a Western Conference powerhouse that, in Grizzlies-like fashion, seemingly has a top-to-bottom understanding of the whole being greater than the sum of its parts.

"I don't think I can go anywhere else that plays the way we play," Conley told The Athletic's Tony Jones. "We'll see this offseason because when that time comes there will definitely be a lot of chatter. But, from where I sit right now, this team is so unique, in the way we play. And everyone has bought into what we want to do on both ends of the floor."

The Jazz are loaded, so Conley never has to carry all the weight on his shoulders. But they aren't so star-heavy that they block his shine or step on his toes. He can play his game within this system, and both will bring the best out of the other.

If Utah puts anything close to a reasonable offer on the table, Conley should pounce on it and continue chasing championships with this two-way machine.