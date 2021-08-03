Warriors Rumors: Otto Porter Jr. Agrees to Contract with GSW in Free Agency

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Forward Otto Porter Jr. and the Golden State Warriors reportedly came to an agreement on a deal, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.



Haynes provided more context:

Porter was acquired by the Orlando Magic in March as part of the blockbuster trade that sent Nikola Vucevic to the Chicago Bulls. He made just three appearances for the team before being sidelined for the remainder of the season with a foot injury.

The 28-year-old St. Louis native averaged 9.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 28 games for the Bulls and Magic during the 2020-21 season.

Porter's best statistical year came with the Washington Wizards in 2017-18 when he averaged 14.7 points, 6.4 boards, 2.0 dimes and 1.5 steals while shooting 50.3 percent from the field in 77 games.

At his best, the Georgetown product is a reliable two-way contributor with the ability to defend multiple positions, but his offensive efficiency has dropped in a more reduced role over the past few years.

His versatility could still make him a valuable asset if he can overcome his recent injury woes.

Porter's stay with the Magic was a short one, and now he'll look to begin rebuilding his value with the Warriors after signing the free-agent deal.

Perhaps playing alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will create enough open looks that he returns to his previous form as a double-digit scorer who was dangerous from three-point range.