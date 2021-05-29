1 Starter Every NBA Team Must Replace This Summer

0 of 30

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

It's a lesson we relearn every postseason: You just can't have an exploitable weak link in your starting five.

Granted, not every team is tangling with that concern at the moment. Fourteen squads aren't involved in the playoffs at all. It's still true, though, that if you're going to compete at a high level, that opening five needs to be rock solid.

Some first units work so well together or have such promise that we'll have to get around suggesting they "replace" someone by emphasizing how important it is that they retain a member who might get away in free agency. In other situations, we'll note a particular skill area a relatively weak starter must shore up or point out how certain teams just need a healthy version of a key starter.

For example, we can't say the Philadelphia 76ers need to replace anyone from a starting five that roasted the league to the tune of a plus-14.0 net rating with a straight face.

Finally, this strange season featured tons of health-and-safety absences, injuries and load management—all of which contributed to teams utilizing tons of different starting fives. We'll do our best to focus on the units teams used most and/or project to use.

Let's see how we can best improve (or sustain) every team's starting five for next year.