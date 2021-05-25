NBA Teams Facing a Decline Next Season

0 of 5

Melissa Majchrzak/Getty Images

Regardless of how much talent is in place, no NBA team can be on the rise forever. Generally speaking, organizational direction feels more like a roller coaster than a rocket launch.

Going backwards isn't the end of the world, either. Sometimes, a step back precedes two steps forward. So, being on this list doesn't spell doom, in large part due to the general volatility of the league, but also because it's largely a subjective endeavor.

There are already projections for the future out there, and stat-based 2021-22-specific forecasts will hit the internet shortly after the season ends. But predicting the future will always involve an element of guesswork. No matter how many numbers you have to inform the take, gazing into the future requires an element of subjectivity.

Here, we'll look at some factors that could move certain teams from great to really good, really bad to terrible and a couple of moves in between.