Updated 2021 NBA Free-Agency Big Board

1 of 8

Nick Wass/Associated Press

20. Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder has been solid for the Los Angeles Lakers, but it's starting to look like his Sixth Man of the Year-worthy 2019-20 may have been a career aberration.

After posting career highs in two- and three-point percentage last season (by a lot, in both cases), he's tumbled back to his normal levels in 2020-21.

There's nothing wrong with being a spark plug off the bench, and that's what Schroder appears destined for in the second half of his career.

19. Montrezl Harrell (Player Option)

Montrezl Harrell has already accepted his lot in NBA life. The 2019-20 Sixth Man of the Year had another hyper-efficient season off the bench, averaging 13.5 points with a 62.2 effective field-goal percentage.

Pointing out the defensive concerns that accompany Harrell's lack of size is fair, but, the damage he deals in bursts against second units often outweighs what his teams surrender.

18. Kelly Oubre Jr.

Kelly Oubre Jr. had an up-and-down first season with the Golden State Warriors. He shot a horrific 13.7 percent from three over his first 10 games before hitting 35.5 percent the rest of the way.

His impact numbers may be even more damning than the slow start. Over the entire season, Golden State was minus-1.8 points per 100 possessions when Oubre shared the floor with Stephen Curry and plus-13.4 when Curry played without Oubre.

Still, some team (perhaps even the Warriors) might talk itself into the theoretical version of Oubre: a three-and-D wing with plus size and athleticism.

17. Josh Richardson (Player Option)

Josh Richardson is another wing who struggled in a new setting. After shooting 36.8 percent from three over his first four seasons in Miami, Richardson tumbled to 34.1 with the Philadelphia 76ers last season. This year with the Dallas Mavericks, he slipped further to 33.0 percent.

And the defense for which the Mavericks acquired him wasn't strong enough to overwhelm his negative offensive impact. In fact, Dallas was better both offensively and defensively when Richardson was off the floor.

As with Oubre, though, it's too early to give up on Richardson. League-average shooting shouldn't be out of the question for the 27-year-old, nor should a little secondary playmaking.

16. Devonte' Graham (Restricted)

Devonte' Graham trusts the math. He shot 37.7 percent from the field this season (down from 38.2 a year ago), but since nearly three quarters of his shots come from three, he managed a 51.0 effective field-goal percentage.

Even with a sub-40 three-point percentage, that kind of volume puts pressure on defenses, and Graham brings the added benefit of being able to create those shots himself. Between that and his dash of creation for teammates, Graham is a solid bet for a long career leading second units.