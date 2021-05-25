Ranking the Best Backfields for 2021 College Football Season

0 of 9

Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

The running game has become less attractive in the modern era, but many college football teams still receive huge production from their backfield.

At a handful (or two!) of programs, there is an unquestioned top runner. Standouts like Iowa State's Breece Hall and UTSA's Sincere McCormick are tasked with carrying a heavy load.

More often than not, though, a collection of backs share the work. And because of it, they don't always land the headlines.

The order is subjective but considers depth of returning talent, measuring past performance in both efficiency and total production. Additionally, this is a pre-2021 season ranking; the order will undoubtedly be different after the 2021 campaign ends.

Note: Quarterback rushing stats are not factored into the list.