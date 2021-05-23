NHL Playoffs 2021: Latest Fantasy Tips and Stanley Cup Odds

0 of 4

Larry MacDougal/Associated Press

There hasn't yet been a team advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, but four teams are one win away, including two that are set to play Sunday.

The Colorado Avalanche and Boston Bruins will look to become the first teams to advance with victories Sunday. But even if they lose, they will still have commanding leads in their respective series and will have time to bounce back.

Because no series is over, there's still plenty of first-round action on the horizon. Four games are taking place Sunday, followed by five more Monday. And if the teams that are trailing can stave off elimination, there's the potential for it to be an exciting week of hockey.

Here's a look at the latest Stanley Cup odds for all 16 playoff teams, followed by some daily fantasy tips for Sunday's action, with prices via DraftKings.