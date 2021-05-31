X

    Leafs' John Tavares Out for Game 7 vs. Canadiens Following Injury from Game 1

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 31, 2021

    OTTAWA, ON - MAY 12: John Tavares #91 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on May 12, 2021 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images)
    Andre Ringuette/Getty Images

    Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares will not be available for Game 7 Monday against the Montreal Canadiens, per Dave McCarthy of NHL.com. 

    The center hasn't played since Game 1 of the series but took part in the team's optional morning skate Monday.

    "His recovery has been quite remarkable," coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters.

    Tavares was taken off the ice on a stretcher in Game 1 of Toronto's first-round playoff series against the Canadiens. While he avoided significant structural damage when his head accidentally hit the knee of Montreal winger Corey Perry as he was falling, he still suffered a knee injury and concussion in a scary scene.

    Mark Masters of TSN noted the initial timeline for a return was at least two weeks, while Game 7 represents 11 days since the injuries.

    When healthy, Tavares is one of the Maple Leafs' leaders as a six-time All-Star who has four seasons of more than 80 points on his resume.

    He finished the 2020-21 campaign with 50 points on 19 goals and 31 assists in 56 games.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Tavares is a primary reason there is optimism around the Maple Leafs as they search for their first Stanley Cup title since 1967, but they will have to rely even more on the offense of Mitchell Marner and Auston Matthews if he is sidelined.

    Related

      Recapping Every Leafs Game 7 Since 2000

      Recapping Every Leafs Game 7 Since 2000
      NHL logo
      NHL

      Recapping Every Leafs Game 7 Since 2000

      BARDOWN
      via BARDOWN

      Leafs Prospect Update: Filip Hallander makes World Championships debut, Dmitri Ovchinnikov wraps up Black Sea Cup, Mikhail Abramov sparks comeback in QMJHL Finals

      Leafs Prospect Update: Filip Hallander makes World Championships debut, Dmitri Ovchinnikov wraps up Black Sea Cup, Mikhail Abramov sparks comeback in QMJHL Finals
      Toronto Maple Leafs logo
      Toronto Maple Leafs

      Leafs Prospect Update: Filip Hallander makes World Championships debut, Dmitri Ovchinnikov wraps up Black Sea Cup, Mikhail Abramov sparks comeback in QMJHL Finals

      Josh Simpson
      via Maple Leafs Hotstove

      Ontario backtracks, allows special fans for the Leafs game tonight

      Ontario backtracks, allows special fans for the Leafs game tonight
      Toronto Maple Leafs logo
      Toronto Maple Leafs

      Ontario backtracks, allows special fans for the Leafs game tonight

      KatyaKnappe
      via Pension Plan Puppets

      Where Will Seth Jones End Up? 📍

      The top trades and landing spots for Blue Jackets elite Defenseman 📲

      Where Will Seth Jones End Up? 📍
      NHL logo
      NHL

      Where Will Seth Jones End Up? 📍

      Lyle Fitzsimmons
      via Bleacher Report