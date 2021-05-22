John Tavares Cleared of Structural Damage to Head, Neck, Spine After Scary Injury

Gerry Angus/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas announced Saturday center John Tavares has been "cleared of all structural damage to his head, neck and spine" after being injured Thursday in Game 1 of the team's first-round playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens.

Dubas noted Tavares suffered a knee injury in addition to a concussion and will be out at least two weeks.

Here's the full update from Dubas:

