B/R NBA Roundtable: 5 Experts Predict 2021 Champion, Finals MVP

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The 2021 NBA postseason brings as much parity as any in recent memory. There are real arguments for six or seven teams being able to win it all. Of course, that makes it more difficult to predict a champion.

The safe approach is probably going with the team that has the highest ceiling, but objectivity is also tough there, thanks to the extremely limited sample provided by the Brooklyn Nets and their Big Three.

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden played fewer than 200 minutes together this season, so analyzing them without speculation is difficult. But at various times throughout the season, all three displayed MVP-level offense. And perhaps most encouraging, in the rare moments they were all together, all three seemed willing to defer for the benefit of the team.

On top of the offensive upside of this combination, there is loads of Finals experience from Durant and Kyrie. For years, Harden has been about as productive as an NBA player can possibly be, while having a few glaring postseason letdowns. Now, he has all-time talents to take over if he gets shaky again.

Throw in timely contributions from role players like Joe Harris (one of the best floor spacers in the game), a rejuvenated Blake Griffin and Bruce Brown (a lineup-inverting power guard) and it's not hard to see this squad going all the way—with its pilot, Harden, taking home Finals MVP honors.

— Andy Bailey