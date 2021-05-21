X

    UA Drops Steph Curry Performance Stats for 'Curry Flow 8s' from MVP-Caliber Year

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2021

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Photo Credit: Under Armour

    Under Armour dropped a series of performance stats Friday that show a direct correlation between Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry wearing his "Curry Flow 8" shoes and his MVP-level performance during the 2020-21 NBA regular season.

    The Curry Flow 8, which launched to the general public in December, was in development for three years and became the first signature sneaker released as part of the company's Curry Brand.

    Photo Credit: Under Armour

    Under Armour showcased some previously unreleased advanced statistics from Second Spectrum, the NBA's analytics partner, that illustrate the seven-time All-Star's improvement in key categories compared to his last MVP season with the Warriors in 2015-16:

    • Points Per Direct Iso: Up 20 percent
    • Stepback Three Pointer Effective FG%: Up 16 percent
    • Effective Field Goal Percentage: Up 4.6 percent
    • Blowby Drives: Up 3.2 percent
    • Distance Covered Per Game: Up 1.9 percent
    • Average Speed: Up 1.6 percent

    The UA press release suggested the shoes were the "secret sauce" to his success and added the design was a "contributing factor in his standout performance."

    In November, Curry told Peter Verry of Footwear News the Curry Brand was a "unique opportunity" that would be "strategic" in its growth plan, starting with his signature shoe.

    "It's the first true innovation story. It's something I've never worn before," Curry said. "It's one of those experiences you have to put on your foot and find out [why it's special]. It's got technology and innovation that I'm excited for people to learn about."

    Photo Credit: Under Armour

    The 33-year-old Ohio native proceeded to capture his second NBA scoring title by averaging 32 points, the highest total of his 12-year career, across 63 appearances during the 2020-21 campaign.

    His success moved him to the forefront of the MVP conversation at season's end alongside the likes of the Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic and Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid.

    Curry and the Warriors will try to lock down a playoff berth Friday night when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies in an elimination game in the Western Conference play-in tournament.

