Warriors vs. Lakers Play-In Game Odds, Daily Fantasy Tips and Live Stream

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers will face off against Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors for a playoff position on Wednesday.

The star-studded affair is not an elimination game, but the loser will head to one on Friday against either the Memphis Grizzlies or San Antonio Spurs.

With four big names taking the court at Staples Center, there are a few potential daily fantasy basketball anchors to choose from.

Curry has been on fire over the last month, James has four rings and Davis has a favorable matchup down low in size against Green and Kevon Looney.

Since you can't fit all of the stars in one lineup, you will have to choose which one will provide the most points and then fill up a lineup with role players to reach the top of DFS leaderboards.

Warriors at Lakers Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Spread: Los Angeles Lakers (-5.5)

Over/Under: 219

Money Line: Los Angeles Lakers (-235; bet $235 to win $100); Golden State (+194; bet $100 to win $194)

Game Information

Start Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Daily Fantasy Tips

Bank On Stephen Curry For Highest Point Total

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

It is hard to argue against using Curry as the anchor of your DFS lineup, even if he will be rostered by a large percentage of players. He secured the Warriors' position in the No. 7-versus-No. 8 game with a 46-point performance versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.

Since May 1, the 33-year-old posted 30 or more points in six of his seven appearances and knocked down six or more three-pointers in five of those contests.

Over his last three games, Curry has chipped in 21 assists and 14 rebounds to go along with his tremendous shooting. He produced a pair of 27-point outings and two seven-assist games in three head-to-head meetings with the Lakers, but all of them took place prior to Golden State's surge in April and May.

The better sample size to look at for his potential production Wednesday is his latest run into the postseason in 2019. In 22 games, he posted nine 30-point games and had 115 points in the final games of the four series.

Although the play-in tournament comes with a different dynamic than the postseason, it is the best comparison for what we could see out of the three-time NBA champion.

Curry carries the second-highest salary on FanDuel's two-game DFS slate behind Davis. If you use the Golden State guard as an anchor, you will have to find lower-salaried players to chip in around him to land in the prize positions.

Look at The Lakers' Shooting Depth

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma can produce frustrating performances at times, but they are worth starting on Wednesday because of their low salaries.

The former carries a $4,900 salary, while the latter sits at $4,000. Both are eligible at small forward.

Neither shooter will receive a bulk of the offensive touches with James and Davis healthy, but they could be vital to counter what Golden State throws at the Lakers from three-point range.

Caldwell-Pope has been the more consistent member of the duo of late, as he put up double-digit point totals in five of his last six games. He has multiple three-point makes in four of those games.

Kuzma was more explosive in the scoring column in May with three 20-point outings, but he closed the regular season with 14 points over two games.

Even though Kuzma has the lower salary, he may carry more value since he has the potential to chip in more rebounds and assists. The 25-year-old had 20 rebounds and 11 assists in the last four games, while Caldwell-Pope added 16 assists and 12 boards.

If Kuzma knocks down a few shots, he may be the X-factor the Lakers need to clinch the No. 7 seed and the perfect value play to boost your DFS lineup.

Statistics obtained from Basketball Reference.